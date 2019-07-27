Jon Gruden Gives Incredible Speech About ‘Nightmares’ During Oakland Raiders Training Camp

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden gave a speech for the ages during training camp.

Gruden addressed the squad, and told them he was done with hearing about “dreams.” The legendary coach is all about “nightmares” these days.

“I’m into nightmares. You guys with me on that? You’ve got to end somebody’s dream. You’ve got to take their job. You’ve got to take their heart,” Gruden explained. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Won’t Have A Single Practice Open To The Public During Training Camp)

Watch the awesome speech below.

“I’m really not into dreams anymore, okay? I’m into nightmares. … You gotta end somebody’s dream.” Jon Gruden is already bringing the (via @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/0dYUBMldMl — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 26, 2019

Who is ready to run through a damn wall right now? I sure as hell am. Forget about dreams. I’m also all in on nightmares now.

I’m ready to destroy some empires and fight in a war. Gruden might need to oversee our entire military if he’s out here giving speeches like this one.

Dude is out here hyping up grown men about essentially ending careers and taking away people’s livelihoods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oakland Raiders (@raiders) on Jul 23, 2019 at 10:06am PDT

If you’re not juiced for “Hard Knocks” starting with the Raiders August 6, then you’re not a real football fan. It’s going to be absolutely incredible.

Gruden is a content factory when it comes to the sport, and the video above is perfect proof.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oakland Raiders (@raiders) on Jul 26, 2019 at 5:49pm PDT

On a side note, I need to start finding excuses to give speeches like this in the office ASAP. There’s no way you can fail in life when taking Gruden’s advice on nightmares and dreams.

Now, please excuse me as I find a brick wall to run through to get my Saturday started.