Ex-Miss Michigan Kathy Zhu Joins Trump Reelection Board

Ex-Miss Michigan Kathy Zhu joined the Women for Trump Coalition Advisory Board Friday after Miss World America (MWA) stripped her of her title earlier in July, which she attributes to her conservative beliefs.

“Team Trump welcomes Kathy Zhu to the Official #WomenforTrump Coalition Advisory Board! [Kathy] is a patriot who has continued to stand for American values despite being stripped of her crown. Thank you for your support of President [Donald Trump],” Team Trump wrote Friday evening on Twitter.

I am so excited to now be part of the #WomenforTrump Coalition Advisory Board! Let’s get Trump re-elected for 2020 ???????????? https://t.co/uhdBfdInlh — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) July 26, 2019

“I am so excited to now be part of the #WomenforTrump Coalition Advisory Board! Let’s get Trump re-elected for 2020,” Zhu responded on Twitter. (RELATED: Meet The Trump-Supporting Pageant Queen Who Had Her Title Revoked Over ‘Insensitive’ Tweets)

Zhu, a Chinese-American college student, said MWA stripped her Miss Michigan title in mid-July citing social media content in violation of character requirements.

“Did you know the majority of black deaths are caused by other blacks? Fix problems within your own community first before blaming others,” reads a 2017 tweet Zhu said contributed to MWA’s decision.

Zhu spoke at a Women for Trump luncheon Friday in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, where she was greeted by a standing ovation, reported The Detroit Free Press.

“It seems harder to come out as a conservative than it does as being gay,” Zhu said at the luncheon.

“I think that everything I’ve said is considered free speech because it is backed up by statistics, facts, something I have experiences or my opinions,” she continued, according to The Detroit Free Press. “I don’t have a racist bone in my body. I don’t think I am Islamophobic, but I am going to criticize something that doesn’t fit within my morals when I see it.”

WATCH:

Zhu supported Trump’s 2016 campaign when she was a teen. She spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation right after going public with the communications with MWA officials that ended in her losing her crown.

“You have to be cookie-cutter. You have to say all the right things even if you don’t believe them for publicity. I think that’s wrong. I think that if they wanted someone with an opinion other than world peace — that would be great,” Zhu told the DCNF earlier in July.

