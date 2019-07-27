Media

Media Plays The Racist Card After Trump’s Tweets On Baltimore, President’s Supporters Push Back

US President Donald Trump speaks after announcing an agreement with Guatemala regarding people seeking asylum in the Oval Office of the White House on July 26, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)
Scott Morefield Reporter

Democrats and media figures were quick to label President Donald Trump a racist after he tweeted about Baltimore being a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Trump’s Saturday tweets about Baltimore — most of which is represented by Rep. Elijah Cummings —  came more than a week after the Democratic lawmaker berated acting Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kevin McAleenan during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing about the border. It also, as ABC reporter Ben Gittleson pointed out, came not long after a “Fox & Friends” segment on the city.

Trump used Twitter to call Cummings “a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous.”

Cummings fired back at Trump several hours later by insisting he goes to work for his constituents daily, then switched the subject to rising drug prices. Meanwhile, Democrats and media figures got busy labeling the president a “racist.” (RELATED: ‘Language Is Not A Race’ — Tucker Explodes When Guest Paints Trump As ‘Wildly Racist’ For Complimenting ICE Agent’s English)

Meanwhile, President Trump’s supporters, at least on the issue of whether or not West Baltimore is a good place to live, pushed back on the notion that it is automatically racist to criticize a place that’s run by Democrats.