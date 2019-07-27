Melania Stuns In Emerald Green Dress At Kennedy Center Event

Melania Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out Friday in a gorgeous green dress for an event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, emerald colored number that went down past her knees when she attended the 2019 VSA International Young Soloists Competition concert at the John F. Kennedy Center. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“A lovely evening at the Kennedy Center tonight! Thank you to the inspiring young performers who shared their talents w/ us,” FLOTUS captioned her post on Instagram, along with a series of pictures in the stunning outfit. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“Thank you to @kennedycenter for your influential role in preserving the arts & for the @VSAIntl program that provides important & life-changing opportunities for so many. #BeBest,” she added.

“Thank you to the talented young musicians who performed tonight,” Melania shared, per a release from her office. “Music is such a powerful tool for communication and therapy. The arts not only help to provide a vehicle of self-expression for our youth, but teaches the importance of diligent practice and dedication in order to accomplish great things.”

“Thank you to the John F. Kennedy Center for having me, and especially for providing your continued support to ensure that so many are able to enjoy the arts,” she added.

A short time later, video surfaced on Twitter of her in the beautiful look that she completed with loose hair and taupe-colored high heels as she and President Donald Trump were spotted leaving the Trump Hotel where they had gone for dinner.

Donald and Melania just walked out of Trump Hotel in DC and he confirmed that the food indeed is good. He walked out to his car to a “FOUR MORE YEARS” chant. pic.twitter.com/Xgjn75Kfd3 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 27, 2019

