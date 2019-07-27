Pelosi Denounces Trump’s ‘Racist Attacks’ Against Cummings

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined the spat between President Donald Trump and Democratic Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The California Democrat called Trump’s attack on Cummings’ congressional district in Baltimore another example of “racist attacks.” Earlier Trump had described of Cummings’ congressional home of Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

“@RepCummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague. We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership,” Pelosi tweeted. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Trump ‘Is Goading Us To Impeach Him’)

.@RepCummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague. We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership. #ElijahCummingsIsAPatriot https://t.co/2LG8AuQrHh — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 27, 2019

Trump went after Cummings’ congressional district after the congressman criticized the president’s border policies. Trump suggested the congressman’s backyard was in worse shape than some parts of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cummings was quick to respond, stating, “I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors.” Cummings further insisted that it was his “constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch.”

Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

Pelosi has frequently suggested Trump’s choice of words and polices are racist, charging that the president’s merit-based immigration policy is really about trying to “make America white again.” (RELATED: Pelosi Reportedly Says Impeachment Too Good For Trump, Should Be ‘In Prison’)

However, in the wake of this week’s often erratic testimony by former special counsel Robert Mueller, Pelosi reportedly back off even further from attempts to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump, arguing that it was not an opportune time.