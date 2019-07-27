Sports Illustrated: Graham Mertz ‘Might Have A Leg Up’ In Wisconsin Quarterback Battle

Sports Illustrated thinks Graham Mertz might have the edge in the Wisconsin quarterback battle.

Mertz and Jack Coan are engaged in the biggest quarterback battle in all of college football, and the eyes of the sport are upon them. According to the popular publication, this might be Mertz’s job to lose.

SI recently wrote the following about the quarterback battle:

It will either be 6’3”, 205-pound true freshman Graham Mertz, a top QB prospect who had offers from Alabama, Clemson and Georgia, or Jack Coan, who played in five games for UW last year, including a start in the Pinstripe Bowl blowout over Miami. Mertz might have a leg up in this one, despite his youth. He was the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas and passed for 3,886 yards and 51 touchdowns as a high school senior.

I’ll say what I’ve been saying since the jump when Mertz arrived on campus. I want the best man to play. I want the man who gives the Badgers the best shot at winning to play. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

If that’s Mertz, then let’s roll with him. If we need Jack Coan to play for a bit, then that’s fine too. I just want the best man out there.

At the end of the day, Mertz is the future of the program. There’s no question about that at all. He’s the biggest quarterback recruit we’ve ever gotten, and it’s not even close.

The man throws an absolutely beautiful pass. I could watch him throw footballs all day long.

We’ve got a little more than a month to figure things out before taking the field against South Florida. I’m leaning towards Coan taking the first snap, but make no mistake about it.

Mertz will likely take over at some point this season, especially if things go downhill or Coan struggles. At the first sign of a problem with the junior, I wouldn’t be surprised if the switch was made right then and there on the spot.

It’s going to be a fun one. There’s no doubt about that at all.