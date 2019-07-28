Watch Howard Stern Interview The Party Bros JT Parr And Chad Kroeger

JT Parr and Chad Kroeger recently spoke with Howard Stern, and it was hilarious.

The two comedians, often known as the Party Bros, have made a name for themselves fighting for the rights of American everywhere to party, honor Paul Walker and much more. (RELATED: Chad And JT Argue For Britney Spears Water Treatment Facility)

Their interview with Stern 100% lived up to our expectations, and it’s pretty much laugh-out-loud funny from start to finish.

I can’t remember the last time I saw Stern so entertained. JT and Chad had him busting a gut laughing. Watch the full interview below.

These two guys are pretty much American heroes. They’re all over the place fighting for the rights of everybody to enjoy the freedom our founding fathers envisioned.

When some government tries to shut down your right to drink a beer, you can bet on Chad and JT showing up to hold the line.

They seem like a match made in heaven with Howard Stern. That trio might be the funniest three people to ever be in the same room in a very long time.

Also, if you haven’t already read up on these guys and watched their content, I seriously suggest you do. It’s all hilarious.

Major props to JT and Chad for defending freedom. When society sends out a call for help, you can always count on them showing up.

I can’t wait to see what they do next.