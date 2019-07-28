Football Officially Returns This Upcoming Week. Here’s What The Fans Need To Know

Ladies and gentlemen, football officially returns this upcoming week.

On Thursday night, the Broncos and Falcons will begin the NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame game. Going forward, there will be football every single week for the rest of 2019 starting Thursday night. We’ll get the NFL this week, and then college football returns August 24. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

If that doesn’t have you ready to run through a wall, then you might want to make sure you still have a pulse.

It’s been some tough months without football. However, as we all know, it’s always darkest before the dawn. For those of us who live, breathe and eat the sport, the offseason is just a brutal time.

The days are longer, the beer isn’t as cold, the women aren’t as attractive, the food isn’t as tasty and we’re mostly just wondering what the hell the purpose of every day is.

Well, all that will come to an end Thursday night when football finally returns. Football being back means everything is returning to normal.

America might not be a perfect place. We certainly have some issues, but football is something that unites us all around a common cause.

It’s also a great reminder we’re the best country on the planet, and everybody else is playing for second place. Fun fact, we’re the only country to walk on the moon and win Super Bowls. That’s probably not a coincidence.

So, crack a beer this beautiful Sunday morning and celebrate the fact we’re only a few days out from football officially being back.

It’s about to be a great time in America.