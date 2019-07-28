‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Could Make $40 Million Opening Weekend

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is reportedly going to make a ton of cash this weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film could bring in a debut haul of around $40 million after a very strong $16.9 million Friday showing at the box office. (RELATED: Check Out The Incredible Photos Of Brad Pitt And Leonard DiCaprio On The Set Of The Charles Manson Film)

For an R-rated film, a $40 million weekend debut would be incredibly solid for the Quentin Tarantino film.

I also wouldn’t be surprised if the final numbers were even higher for the film, which stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Literally everything I’ve heard about the movie has been positive. It sounds like it’s another incredible film from Tarantino.

I’d be shocked if it wasn’t awesome. Given the fact it has a superstar line up and takes place around the Charles Manson murders, it’d be almost impossible for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” to not be great.

There is a 100% chance I eventually see this movie, and I’m hopefully going to see it sooner than later. There are very few films I’ll rush to the theater for.

Something made by Quentin Tarantino absolutely qualifies for that list, especially when you throw in DiCaprio and Pitt.

For those of you who have seen it already, feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments section.