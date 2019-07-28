Media

Liberal Podcaster Tried To Mislead On Native American’s Death Penalty. It Didn’t Work.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. Attorney General nominee William Barr (C) arrives for a meeting with Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) in his office in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. Barr's confirmation hearing is scheduled for next week. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Phillip Nieto Contributor

A liberal podcast host tried to convince people that the Justice Department was disproportionately executing Native Americans following Attorney General William Barr’s order to continue executions of federal inmates on death row.

Rebecca Nagle, a self-described queer “Cherokee writer, advocate & language learner,” is the host of the podcast “ThisLand” at Crooked Media. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, Teen Vogue, and The Huffington Post. (RELATED: DOJ To Resume Capital Punishment, AG Barr Immediately Schedules Five Executions)

Rebecca Nagle pictured in the middle via her Twitter.

On Friday she tweeted, “Native Americans are 2% of the US population and 20% of the people currently slated to be executed by Department of Justice.”


Nagle failed to mention that there is only one person of Native American descent on the Justice Department’s list of five inmates for execution.

Of the five inmates set to be executed, three are white and one is black.

The Native American inmate is one Lezmond Mitchell, who is scheduled to be executed on December 11th, 2019 by fatal injection. Mitchell was convicted in 2003 of first degree murder, felony murder, and carjacking resulting in murder.

“Lezmond Mitchell stabbed to death a 63-year-old grandmother and forced her nine-year-old granddaughter to sit beside her lifeless body for a 30 to 40-mile drive,” said the Department of Justice. “Mitchell then slit the girl’s throat twice, crushed her head with 20-pound rocks, and severed and buried both victims’ heads and hands.”

Many on Twitter were quick to mock Nagle for her misleading tweet. She has yet to delete the tweet.

As of publishing Nagle’s tweet has over 1,700 retweets and 2,300 responses.