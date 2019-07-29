Anne Hathaway Opens Up About ‘Painful’ Fertility Struggle

Anne Hathaway opened up about the “painful” and “isolating” experience she went through, as she tried to get pregnant for a second time.

"I think that we have a very one-size-fits-all approach to getting pregnant," the 36-year-old actress told the Associated Press at an event for her new Amazon series titled, "Modern Love," in a piece published Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Jan 8, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

“You get pregnant and for the majority of cases, this is a really happy time,” she added. “But a lot of people who are trying to get pregnant: That’s not really the story. Or that’s one part of the story.”

Hathaway continued, "And the steps that lead up to that part of the story are really painful and very isolating and full of self-doubt. And I went through that."

“I didn’t just wave a magic wand and, ‘I want to be pregnant and, wow, it all worked out for me, gosh, admire my bump now!'” the “Ocean’s 8” star shared. “It’s more complicated than that.”

The comments came after “The Hustle” star shared a post on Instagram last week announcing that she and her husband actor Adam Shulman, are expecting again, along with a black-and-white snapshot that showed off her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Jul 24, 2019 at 11:34am PDT

She captioned the post, “It’s not for a movie…⁣⁣#2⁣ ⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

The “Princess Diaries” star explained that she shared what they went through in hopes it will help others who might be going through the same thing she did.

“I was just aware of the fact that when it came time to post that I was pregnant, somebody was going to feel even more isolated because of it,” the superstar actress explained. “And I just wanted them to know they have a sister in me.”