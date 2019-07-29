Athens, Georgia Named Best Town In The SEC

Athens, Georgia is apparently the best spot in the SEC.

Athens was put at the top of the city rankings. The home of the Bulldogs was followed by Nashville, Oxford, Fayetteville and Columbia, according to the GASN Sports.

Tuscaloosa somehow was all the way down at 11.

The only SEC football environment I’ve ever experienced was Oxford for Ole Miss against LSU. It was awesome. Oxford is full of good people and passionate fans.

It was a great experience. I’ve never been to Athens, Georgia before, but I have heard really good things about the city.

I have a hard time believing it could top Ole Miss and the Grove, but I always like to keep an open mind.

As for Tuscaloosa being so damn low on the list, that has to be a mistake, right? I’ve heard Tuscaloosa is unreal.

Again, I’ve never been personally, but I know many people with deep ties to Alabama. Everything I’ve ever heard is that it’s off the chain.

Yet, only 11 on the list? That doesn’t seem to make much sense. You have to wonder if there’s a little anti-Alabama bias going on here.

There’s no doubt in my mind at all that Tuscaloosa is on the bucket list for a major Crimson Tide game. I’ve only ever heard good things, and it’s something I need to experience.

I say that fully understanding many Alabama fans would likely try to kill me on sight. It’s a risk I’m willing to take for the loyal readers and fans.

For those of you who have been to SEC towns, sound off in the comments with which one you think is the best.