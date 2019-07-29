Flashback: Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Says, ‘You Can Smell The Rats!’

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh complained in a local news feature from last year that she could smell rats and dead animals while touring the streets of the city, according to a local Fox affiliate’s report published Sept. 11, 2018.

“What the hell? We should just take all this sh*t down,” said Pugh while walking with local leaders in an East Baltimore neighborhood.

“Woah, you can smell the rats,” she said. “Whew, Jesus.”

Pugh exclaims, “Oh my God, you can smell the dead animals.” (RELATED: Baltimore Rat Infestation Is So Bad They Made A Documentary About It 2 Years Ago)

WATCH:

President Donald Trump has been accused of being racist by members of the media and Democrats for criticizing Democratic Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings for the amount of poverty in his home district. Trump also commented on the unsanitary conditions of Baltimore, saying the city “is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019



Baltimore County Republican Kimberly Klacik filmed testimonials with city residents over the weekend, who confirmed that the city does have a sanitary problem with rodents and trash.

Let’s walk through a typical abandoned row house in West Baltimore. You will find at least one of these on every street. According to residents, there is an uptick in homeless thanks to the increase in drug inventory post 2015 riots. This is @RepCummings district, more to come… pic.twitter.com/KOu87Mqlys — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 25, 2019

8 blocks of row houses in West Baltimore are currently using water through a system hooked to the fire hydrants. Please listen to Michelle, a life long resident, discuss the water & her message to city officials. This is @RepCummings district. More to come… pic.twitter.com/jBHBzYxtaA — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 26, 2019



Last May, Pugh resigned amid a growing corruption scandal involving the sales of a child book series.