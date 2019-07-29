Tom Brady Says The Most Important Super Bowl Ring Is ‘The Next One’

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady apparently had a golden quote about winning Super Bowls to his head coach Bill Belichick.

In a video posted Saturday on Twitter, Belichick told the media, “I think Tom said it best a long time ago. ‘What Super Bowl ring do you like the most? The next one.'” (RELATED: Tom Brady Practices With Suspended Teammate Josh Gordon)

Watch the awesome quote from the legendary NFL coach below.

“What Super Bowl ring do you like the most? The next one. -Tom Brady”

"What Super Bowl ring do you like the most? The next one. -Tom Brady"

-Bill Belichick

My friends, that’s one hell of an awesome quote, and it perfectly sums up the attitude that has pushed Brady to win six Super Bowls.

The moment you slide one ring onto your finger, it’s all about winning the next one. You know what real champions do the next day after winning a title?

They get right back to work. Everyday you’re not focused on winning, somebody else out there is.

Most NFL players would be incredibly happy to just win one Super Bowl. That’d be the pinnacle of their careers. That’s not how it works for Brady. That’s not how it works at all for him.

He’s got the attitude and mindset you just can’t teach. You’re either born with it or you’re not. After six rings, I think it’s safe to say he was born with it.

The championship mentality is molded into his DNA.

Stay frosty, Tom. You’re a shining example of what happens when you push and strive for greatness on a daily basis instead of getting complacent.