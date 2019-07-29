Guy Harasses Black Bear Protecting Her Cubs In Viral Twitter Video

A man made a really poor decision involving a black bear in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In the video posted by @RobChristie11, a man can be seen getting extremely close to a black bear looking out for her young cubs.

Naturally, the bear didn't appreciate his actions and close proximity. You can watch the full video below.

Never go near a mother bear with cubs. pic.twitter.com/UnKryEHzhp — Rob Christie (@RobChristie11) July 28, 2019

What the hell was this guy thinking? I'm pretty sure most young children are taught at a very young age that bears aren't to be messed with, especially when one is protecting cubs. It's one of the first things they teach you about nature.

Yet, this guy just apparently couldn't help himself. The results were exactly what I'd expect from a pissed off female black bear.

The dude should consider himself lucky he didn’t find himself near a grizzly. He probably wouldn’t be alive if he’d pulled that stunt on a grizzly bear.

Here’s some free advice for all of you. If you ever see a massive animal in the wild, I suggest you leave it alone. If you ever see a wild animal with her children, you should head in the opposite direction.

These aren’t domesticated pets. They’re full-grown beasts that won’t hesitate to tear a human from limb to limb if it comes to it.

Use this guy’s poor example as a reminder not to screw around with wildlife. It rarely ends well.