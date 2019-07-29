Booker Qualifies To Join Third Round Of Democratic Debates, Campaign Says

Presidential candidate Cory Booker has qualified to participate in the third round of Democratic debates, according to his campaign.

Booker, a New Jersey senator, passed the threshold of 130,000 unique donors, his campaign said Monday, CNN reported. He had already met the polling requirements for the September debate.

More than a quarter of the donors came after the first debate in June, his campaign said.

“We’re building this campaign the right way, brick by brick from the grassroots up, and we’re seeing the results of that strategy as we continue to build momentum,” Addisu Demissie, Booker’s campaign manager, told CNN. (RELATED: Cory Booker: Sometimes I Feel Like Punching Trump)

We did it! Just passed 130k donors to make it to the fall debate stage—thank you to all who contributed! https://t.co/MD5N6vwrr5 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 29, 2019

Booker joins six other Democrats who have qualified for the fall debate, which requires candidates to pass a donor and polling requirement. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris will be participating in the third debate. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rouke have also qualified for third debate spots.

Candidates have to reach 2% or higher in approved polls and have a minimum of 130,000 unique donors to qualify for the September debate.

Booker will be attending the second Democratic debate Wednesday, joining Biden, among others, on stage.

