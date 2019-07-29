Browns Forced To Run Sprints After Training Camp Altercation

The Cleveland Browns apparently had a rough training camp practice on Sunday.

According to Jeff Schudel, the entire team was forced to run sprints after Pharaoh Brown and Chad Thomas got into a physical altercation.

It gets better from there. Thomas apparently gave a fan the bird after he heckled him during sprints.

Defensive end Chad Thomas got into a shoving match with tight end Pharaoh Brown and had to be separated. Now the entire team is running wind sprints. A fan got on Thomas during the sprints. Thomas flipped him the finger. #Browns — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) July 28, 2019

I’m glad to see things are off to such a hot start for the Browns! Wouldn’t have it any other way! First year head coach Freddie Kitchens might be dealing with the biggest egos in all of the NFL, and he has them out here running sprints.

You have to tip your camp to him for trying to set a high standard, but I’m sure the players aren’t going to love this at all.

Chad Thomas incensed at Pharaoh Brown. Went after him. Freddie puts everyone on the sideline and takes them back to high school with gassers. #Browns pic.twitter.com/azFSngRCMz — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) July 28, 2019

Running sprints in the NFL is incredibly rare. It almost never happens, especially for disciplinary reasons.

It’s insanely rare, and Kitchens better be careful. He’s not Bill Belichick, and he doesn’t have the credibility to be a drill sergeant with his players.

If he tries to force them to walk the line too much, there’s a very real chance they’ll revolt on him. If that happens, the Browns are going to become a dumpster fire.

#Browns Freddie Kitchens on Chad Thomas fighting and flipping off a heckler pic.twitter.com/67T6hBlanf — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 28, 2019

I can’t wait to see what happens with this Browns team. I can’t remember the last time I was so interested in a random team.

They have all the stars necessary to win a ton of games, and they also have all the perfect ingredients to ignite a powder keg.

Tune in week one to watch it all go down. For the first time in a very long time, the Browns are mandatory viewing.