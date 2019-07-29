Entertainment

Cardi B Admits She Keeps Missing Special Moments With Her Daughter

Cardi B and Offset attend 2019 ASCAP Rhythm &amp; Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 20, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

Rapper Cardi B revealed to her social media followers that her daughter took her first steps.

However, Cardi didn’t exactly get to be there to film the moment, according to a report published Sunday by Page Six. Cardi shared the news on Friday, but informed fans that she actually missed the moment because she was performing.

The “Please Me” rapper was attending a fan meet and greet during a concert in Nebraska when she received a phone call from her sister.

“I’m doing a meet and greet, right? And Hennessy calls me with Kulture, and I’m like, ‘I’m doing a meet and greet right now, I’ma call you guys right back,'” Cardi said in her Instagram video.

Shortly after, Cardi’s husband Offset called her and she told him to call her sister because Cardi couldn’t. Offset called Cardi’s sister Hennessy and got to watch their daughter Kulture take her first steps. (RELATED: Cardi B Shows Off New Ridiculous Tattoo Of Husband’s Name)

“He always witnesses the good sh*t!” Cardi said about Kulture’s first steps. “My baby starting to walk already. I can’t take it. I can’t take it!”

The baby’s first steps come shortly after Kulture’s first birthday which the family celebrated earlier in July.