Five Dash Cams That Capture Every Detail While Behind The Wheel

Driving can be a dangerous task. In fact, nearly 1.25 million people in the world die from car crashes every year. That’s why we’re excited to introduce these 5 trusty dash cams to The Daily Caller Shop. After extensive research, these 5 dash cams have earned our stamp of approval. Make sure that you always have a second set of eyes on the road before hitting the road!

The Infiniview Lite Digital Rear View Mirror & Dash Cam

When it comes to a complete dash cam package, the Infiniview delivers every time. This preimum 3-in-1 system comes equipped with a front and rear dash cam, rear view system for parking assistance, and an anti-glare digital touch screen mirror. That means you’ll be able to capture footage of the road at all angles and never have trouble parking again. It’s the most expensive dash cam option, but also comes equipped with the most features.

Buy Now: The Infiniview Lite Digital Rear View Mirror & Dash Cam is yours for just $249.99, which is 10% off the original price.

The Black Box 1080p Dash Cam

Accidents happen to the best of us. Just make sure that you’re prepared with the Black Box 1080p Dash Cam. The premium G-sensor is critical for capturing footage and audio at the right moments. You’ll have crisp 1080p resolution footage no matter the time of day. The 120-degree recording angle works amazingly at capturing any details for a very affordable price.

Buy Now: At 80%, the Black Box 1080p Dash Cam is a deal for just $29.99!

The GoSafe S780 Dash Cam with Sony Image Sensor

What makes the GoSafe S780 stand out is an ability to capture HD footage even in very low light situations. Car crashes are more likely to occur when visibility is diminished and it’s dark outside. Crafted with a revolutionary Sony Starvis sensor, the GoSafe S780 will have no trouble recording the unfolding series of events.

Buy Now: The GoSafe S780 Dash Cam with Sony Image Sensor is 33% off the original price, which brings your total down to just $199.99!

The GoSafe S37 1080P HD Sony Exmor Sensor Dash Cam

Besides recording 1080p HD video any time of the day, the GoSafe S37 Dash Cam provides other essential life-saving features. Drive with an extra sense of security thanks to the exclusive driver-assist features. This dashcam provides capabilities like Stop Sign Recognition, Driver Fatigue Warning, and Stop & Go.

Buy Now: Now 41% off, the GoSafe S37 1080P HD Sony Exmor Sensor Dash Cam is yours for $99.99.

The GEKO Full-HD 1080P Dash Cam

The GEKO Dash Cam is the perfect intersection of ingenuity and top-notch craftsmanship. You’ll have access to the essential G-Sensor emergency recording function, which activates at a moment’s notice before accidents unfold. This means any situations that detect impact, drastic braking, or sharp turns. Best of all, everything is captured in 1080p HD quality.

Buy Now: The GEKO Full-HD 1080P Dash Cam is currently 50% off the original price. That brings your total down to just $49.99!