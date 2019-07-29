Jeremy Lin Fights Back Tears As He Says The NBA Has ‘Given Up’ On Him

Jeremy Lin doesn’t feel like he has a place left for him in the NBA anymore.

In a video posted by SLAM on Twitter on Sunday, the former league sensation fought back tears as he told a crowd of people that he felt “in some ways, the NBA has kind of given up on me.”

Lin is currently unsigned after winning a championship with the Raptors last season. Watch the emotional moment below.

“Free agency has been tough because I feel like, in some ways, the NBA has given up on me.” We’re rooting for you, J Lin (: NBA Reddit) pic.twitter.com/pqdJpA3TMp — SLAM (@SLAMonline) July 28, 2019

I honestly don’t feel bad for Jeremy Lin at all. Not one bit. Save the sob story for somebody else. He’s played in the NBA for several years and has made about $65 million doing it.

If his time in the NBA is over, then he made a lot more money than your average player ever does. The league doesn’t last forever and he’s been out of his prime for a long time at this point.

At some point, you have to know when the party is over.

He exploded onto the scene with the Knicks and set the league on fire over a brief period of time. That resulted in some huge paydays.

What the hell does he have to be complaining about? Again, Lin has had a much better career than your average player could ever dream of.

Save the waterworks for a moment when they actually apply. If he wants to keep playing, then go get another payday overseas.

The NBA doesn’t last forever. You’d think a guy as smart as Lin would understand that and be prepared for the end of the road. Apparently, that’s not the case.