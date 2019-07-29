Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

After the Mueller hearing, it’s clear that President Donald Trump is not guilty of colluding with the Russian government to steal the 2016 election.

So the question remains: how did the collusion investigation begin in the first place? Was the entire investigation based on illegal spying on the Trump campaign? If so, who oversaw the spying? (RELATED: Mueller Told DOJ He’s Not Charging Trump Because Of A Lack Of Evidence 3 TIMES)

Ohio Republican Jim Jordan sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to give his reaction to the recent Mueller testimony and his thoughts on what needs to be done next when it comes to investigating the investigators.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!