Joe Jonas And Wife Sophie Turner Get Matching Ink In Honor Of Their Late Dog

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner revealed Monday that they got matching tattoos in honor of their late dog, Waldo, who was killed last week.

“I miss you, Waldo. Rest in peace my little baby,” the 23-year-old actress captioned an Instagram Story showing off ink of her and Jonas’ pup Waldo after their dog was struck and killed by a car, per Page Six in a post published Monday.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old singer captioned his post, “R.I.P. my little angel,” along with a photo of his tattoo of his late pup. (RELATED: Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Get Married In Las Vegas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jul 29, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT

It comes following news last week that Waldo was struck by a car during an outing on the Lower East Side with the celebrity pair’s dog walker. The dog was “spooked” by a pedestrian and broke free of his leash where he was hit by the car. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Announces Engagement To Joe Jonas)

A representative for “The Jonas Brothers” star told TMZ at the time, it was a “freak accident.”

Jonas and the “Game of Thrones” star adopted the Alaskan Klee Kai in April of last year, along with his brother Porky.

“They’ve [flown] internationally, they’ve got passports. They’re the bougiest dogs I’ve ever met,” the pop singer told “Today” in back December. “Porky is a maniac, a wild man. And Waldo’s really shy.”

As previously reported, the pair surprised fans with news that they had secretly tied the knot earlier this year in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards show.