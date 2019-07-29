Jury Selection Begins In The Trial Of Former Football Star Quintez Cephus

Jury selection in the sexual assault trial of Quintez Cephus will begin Monday.

Jury selection will begin today as the former Wisconsin football star faces charges of third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault, according to Channel3000.com.

He’s being accused of sexually assaulting two women at his Madison residence back in April of 2018. He allegedly assaulted the two women while they were intoxicated.

The former football star has maintained his innocence and said he looks “forward to clearing my name and fighting for who I am.” If convicted, he could be behind bars for decades.

Quintez Cephus will go to trial. He and his attorneys are confident they will prove the two women knew what they were doing when they went to his apartment to have sex. #news3 pic.twitter.com/CQIkqyoKU0 — Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) September 11, 2018

All the way around, this has been an incredibly bad situation for my university and football program. The University of Wisconsin prides itself on doing things the right way and our football team takes great pride in not having off-the-field issues.

I have no idea if Cephus, who has been removed from the football team, is guilty or not. Don’t have a clue, and the justice system will have to do its thing to get to the bottom of what happened.

If he’s innocent, then there’ll be no fixing the situation and damage he’s gone through. If he’s guilty, then he 100% deserves whatever is coming his way.

It’s just a horrible situation, and now it’s in the hands of the court system. No matter what happens going forward, the trial of Quintez Cephus will go down as one of the darkest marks on Wisconsin athletics in the past several years.

Let’s hope the court system is able to hand out justice if it’s necessary or clear him if that’s what the jury decides. Either way, it’s a bad time for the University of Wisconsin.