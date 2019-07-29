Tyreek Hill Says He Has To Work On His ‘Life Skills’

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill had some interesting comments after not being suspended by the league.

Hill had been away from the team as a child abuse investigation played itself out, and the NFL looked into an audio tape that surfaced, which appeared to show Hill threatening a woman and discussing abuse. However, the league ultimately decided to not punish him. (RELATED: NFL Will Not Suspend Tyreek Hill)

“I have to work on my life skills,” the star receiver told the media about the whole situation, according to the New York Post on Sunday.

Hill also explained his punching comments by telling the media, “Punching my son in (the) chest, that would probably refer to me teaching my son how to box, because we do got boxing gloves at our house and my son, he’s like Iron Man. So he loves Iron Man, Aquaman, he’s like, ‘Daddy, c’mon, c’mon’ all the time. That’s what it is, man. Sometimes things get thrown out of context when feelings get involved and emotions, but I ain’t gonna get into all that.”

Honestly, I’m a little surprised the Chiefs allowed Hill to speak with the media. That dude needs to stay far away from cameras.

Given all the negative attention he’s brought the team, I would have figured they’d want him to workout and stay silent.

Instead, the Chiefs apparently gave Hill the green light to speak with the press. Seems like a disaster waiting to happen.

Saying you need to work on your life skills is certainly an interesting way to spin it after you avoid criminal charges and a suspension.

At the very least, I’d say it’s an honest statement!

Hill should watch his step. There’s no doubt at all he’s on thin ice with the league and the fans. If he has a major hiccup anytime in the near future, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he got shown the exit door.