Liberals Declare The Word ‘Infested’ Racist In Latest Attempt To Smear Trump

On today’s show we dig into the left’s obsession with declaring everything President Trump says to be racist, no matter how absurd they look. The latest example of this is the new insistence that the word “infested,” when referring to crime-and-rodent-infested areas of the country, is racist.

Congressman Elijah Cummings represents Maryland’s 7th district, which is mostly west Baltimore and some suburbs thrown in for good measure. West Baltimore is one of the most dangerous areas in the United States. The city also has a major rat problem. So the President pointing this out shouldn’t be controversial. But liberals insist everything Donald Trump says is controversial, and racist.

A CNN anchor, supposedly a straight journalist, choked up on air talking about how racist Trump’s tweet was. Chris Wallace of Fox News wondered if the President believes the people who live in that area aren’t really people. And those were just the tip of the stupid iceberg.

Having lived in that district for 13 years, in the heart of the city of Baltimore, I can assure you that the President went too easy on it. But liberals scream racism to change the subject, to distract from their own failures. And while they cry loudly and denounce the President, the Americans stuck in the poverty and failing, corrupt schools continue to suffer. We have all the audio and the stories.

