Michelle Obama Gives Parenting Advice To Meghan Markle In British Vogue Issue

Duchess Meghan Markle guest edited the September issue of British Vogue.
For her issue of Vogue, Markle interviewed former first lady Michelle Obama about raising kids in the public eye.
Introducing the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, guest-edited by HRH The Duchess of Sussex. Entitled Forces For Change, the cover features 15 world-leading women who are reshaping public life for global good, and were personally chosen by The Duchess of Sussex, and British Vogue's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.
Obama told Markle to focus on “letting go” and giving the kids “space to explore.”
“Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go,” Obama told Markle. “Try as we might, there’s only so much we can control. And, boy, have I tried – especially at first. As mothers, we just don’t want anything or anyone to hurt our babies. But life has other plans.” (RELATED: Michelle Obama’s Mom Hilariously Trolls Her Daughter)
“Motherhood has taught me that, most of the time, my job is to give them the space to explore and develop into the people they want to be,” she added. “Not who I want them to be or who I wish I was at that age, but who they are, deep inside.
As First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama forged a path as the nation's mother-in-chief – and became a style icon in the process. Now, freed from White House protocol, she's loosening up, but still dispensing immaculate advice. In a rare interview, she talks motherhood and maturity with British Vogue's guest editor HRH The Duchess of Sussex.
Obama also talked about letting her kids make their own path for their lives.
“Motherhood has also taught me that my job is not to bulldoze a path for them in an effort to eliminate all possible adversity. But instead, I need to be a safe and consistent place for them to land when they inevitably fail; and to show them, again and again, how to get up on their own,” Obama added.