Mike Gravel Hilariously Responds To Senator’s Bold Weekend Move

Over the weekend, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) had HUGE news to announce:

He’s unfollowing President Trump on Twitter!

No doubt his constituents will be satisfied by such boldness.

Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Gravel thought so.

“Woah unfollowing him on www dot twitter dot com…….very hardcore, man,” cracked Gravel.

Murphy was also shocked with himself.

“I’m unfollowing the President of the United States today on Twitter, because his feed is the most hate-filled, racist, and demeaning of the 200+ I follow, and it regularly ruins my day to read it. So I’m just going to stop. I can’t believe I just typed that,” he wrote on Twitter.

Activist actress Alyssa Milano wanted in on the action. (RELATED: Lefty Journos Chafe At Alyssa Milano Attending Woo Woo Marianne Williamson Fundraiser)

“Never followed him to begin with,” she bragged.

Washington comedian Tim Young, a political comedian and Fox5DC contributor who has worked for The Daily Caller and Washington Examiner, remarked, “Wow… so brave and courageous… what’s the President going to do without you.. other than tweet for the 62.4 million other people that follow him.”

Ian Miles Cheong, managing editor of Human Events, seemed genuinely concerned for Murphy.

“I can’t believe you typed that either,” he wrote. “Are you going to be okay?”

Sara Gonzalez, who works for TheBlaze TV, was decidedly not impressed.

“Y’all know this douche is going to compulsively check Trump’s twitter feed anyway, it’ll just take him longer to get there now,” she wrote.

So far, Trump hasn’t responded to Murphy’s knife cutting. He has been too busy attacking House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and branding him a racist:

“If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership,” he tweeted Sunday afternoon. “His radical ‘oversight’ is a joke!”

When Murphy isn’t busy unfollowing Trump on Twitter, he tends to other legislative business.

On Monday, Murphy sarcastically reminded his colleague Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) of something called the Affordable Care Act. Cornyn said Democrats refuse to join Republicans in guaranteeing coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Murphy wrote, “Good news existing law (this thing called the Affordable Care Act that Democrats passed) fully protects coverage for preexisting conditions. Just stop trying to repeal it and then we’re all on the same page. Voila!”

For now — voila! — Murphy isn’t unfollowing Cornyn.

But the week is young.