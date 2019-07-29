Mike Scott Crashes Wedding While Dancing And Taking Photos With Fans

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott went viral on Twitter over the weekend for appearing at a random wedding in Philadelphia and dancing with many people in attendance.

The “Mike Scott Hive,” the name of the many Philly fans that love the bench three-point threat, has been growing in popularity after many gritty and hilarious moments since arriving in the passionate sports town. From drinking alcohol after diving into the stands to standing in the middle of fights on the court, Mike Scott is what Philly is all about.

Here is a video of Scott dancing at the wedding:

Mike Scott pulled up to some random guy’s wedding. ???????????? (submitted by cm_3_/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/jAU6o5K7y1 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) July 28, 2019

This is seriously one of the coolest things ever. The whole thing started with a simple Twitter exchange from a fan who wanted Scott to spark some life into the wedding. Scott, who quickly responded on Twitter, decided to make a brief appearance. (RELATED: 76ers’ Mike Scott Takes A Tumble, Sips A Fan’s Beer)

Im pulling up after this rap battle. What time y’all done. Send me the address. IM crashing y’all shit https://t.co/hdiTggGRVe — Mike Scott (@mikescott) July 28, 2019

Since coming to Philadelphia, Scott’s personality and Twitter game has been loved by everyone who is a fan of the team. Scott knows his role as a bench scorer and enforcer, and since joining the Sixers he has embraced the city while having its back.

Scott also made headlines over the last couple days after racing a fan on a track and signing autographs after the race. Quickly becoming one of the most beloved athletes in the city, Scott continues to have some hilarious encounters with his many fans.

.@mikescott talking in reference to @mdelNBA ’s new “Mike Scott Hive” tattoo ???? + praising the love he has received from #PHILLY fans… ????????????pic.twitter.com/dnbTECatH2 — Just The PHacts ???? (@JustThe_PHacts) May 1, 2019

I cannot wait for next season as the Sixers are arguably the best team in the Eastern Conference after Kawhi Leonard left for the West. With Mike Scott continuing to provide a spark off the bench, the Sixers should be a fun team to keep an eye on for the NBA Finals.