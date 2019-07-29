KC Chiefs Rookie Surprises Mom With New House After She Undergoes Surgery For Brain Tumor

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. surprised his mom with a new house years after she underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor.

“I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it words can’t explain how happy I am,” the 21-year-old National Football League rookie tweeted of the happy moment, along with a video of his mom, Danyell Hardman seeing the home for the first time, per People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED:2013 Seattle Seahawks Named The Best NFL Team In The Past Decade)

I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it words can’t explain how happy i am I love you ma x1000000000 It’s my turn to take care of you now pic.twitter.com/nHpwQbMGvB — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) July 18, 2019

“I love you ma x1000000000,” he added. “It’s my turn to take care of you now.” (RELATED: Rookie Giants QB Daniel Jones Receives Low Rating In Madden 2020)

In the clip, we see Danyell getting out of a van while blindfolded with a bunch of people standing around with balloons in front of a gorgeous brick home. Clearly, the gift was overwhelming as we see the rookie embrace his mom who put her hands over her face and lets the tears flow while crying after seeing the house.

At one point, his mom shared just how “blessed” she felt and that it made her “feel good as a mother to know that you know your kids would go to this step.”

“He’s smart enough to even put something on like this,” she added.

Later, we get to see an inside look and tour of the stunning home. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Agree s To $140 Million Extension With The Seahawks, Gets $65 Million Signing Bonus)

The two have a very special relationship which really grew after a tumor the size of an apple was discovered in her brain six years ago.

“They’re not cancerous or anything, but they affect a lot of things, like your sight, sense of smell,” his mom told the Kansas City Star. “The doctors didn’t think I’d be able to see again or smell again. It caused me to have a couple of seizures.”

During multiple surgeries to remove it, Mecole Jr. was right by her side the whole time.

“When you go through a situation like that, it’s kind of hard because you’re thinking about all the worst things that can happen,” the Chiefs rookie shared. “It’s hard to think positive in situations like that. But all I remember, just hoping she’d get better and hope she’d be OK.”

The NFL rookie also had a surprise for his dad, Mecole Hardman Sr.,getting him a 2019 black Dodge Challenger with red leather seats.

“That’s just been something that he’s always wanted to do as a kid. To show his mom and dad that he appreciates everything they’ve done for him,” Danyell shared.