Odell Beckham Jr. Catches 67 One-Handed Passes In A Row

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. was putting in work during training camp.

In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday by Hayden Grove, OBJ caught 67 one-handed passes in a row before having a drop. (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Opens Cleveland Browns Training Camp With Incredible Throw To Odell Beckham Jr.)

You can watch it below.

OBJ putting in work after practice. Caught 67 in a row before the drop at the end of this video. #Browns pic.twitter.com/H3DoIBFqHK — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) July 28, 2019

Here’s the thing on this video. Sure, it’s cool that he caught so many passes in a row, but are we really supposed to be super impressed?

The dude is set to make $17 million this season with the Browns after being traded by the Giants. If you’re getting paid that kind of cash as a receiver, you absolutely should be able to catch a ton of balls coming out of a machine.

I’m not trying to sound cocky, but I’m confident I could grab at least 10 in a row coming out of the machine. If I can catch 10, then OBJ damn sure better be able to get close to 100.

I’m sure Browns fans will soon jump down my throat because that’s what fans in Cleveland do. Their expectations are at the floor, and they’re incredibly easy to impress.

Don’t get me wrong. They’re good people, but you can only be downtrodden for so long before you start smiling at the simplest of things.

They probably saw this and started booking hotel rooms for the Super Bowl.

I saw it, and I thought to myself OBJ should be able to do that. I guess that’s the difference between me and fans of the Browns.

I expect the best on a day in and day out basis, and I don’t celebrate doing things that are expected. They’re probably just happy to see they have some players with some talent. Either way, the Browns will continue to be one of the biggest storylines of the season. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch unfold.