Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Banned Their Neighbors From Speaking To Them

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a long list of things their neighbors can and can’t do.

Locals living near Frogmore Cottage were given a list of rules they are expected to follow now that the Prince and Duchess have moved in, according to a report published Friday by The Sun.

A list of demands was reportedly given out to neighbors at a residents’ meeting. The list includes the following:

Don’t approach or instigate conversation if you see the Royal couple

Do say ‘Good Morning’ or some other pleasantry if they speak to you

Don’t pet or stroke their dogs, even if they come over to you

Don’t offer to walk their dogs

Don’t ask to see baby Archie or offer to babysit

Don’t post anything through the letterbox of Frogmore Cottage

“It would be funny if it wasn’t so over the top,” a local resident told The Sun. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Labeled As Extravagant After Spending $500,000 In 2018)

“It’s extraordinary. We’ve never heard anything like it. Everyone who lives on the estate works for the royals and knows how to behave respectfully,” another resident added, “We aren’t told how to behave around the Queen like this. She’s very happy for people to greet her.”

The palace came out and said neither Prince Harry or Meghan Markle had anything to do with the list and that it came from a palace official. However, what kind of official makes a list like this without instruction? Seems a little sketchy to me. I’d like to think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are nice people.