2019 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Cancelled, According To Model Shanina Shaik

The 2019 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been cancelled,according to one of the company’s lingerie model’s, Shanina Shaik.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model told the Daily Telegraph Tuesday that the annual underwear show had been cancelled in an effort of rebranding the lingerie company, according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

“Unfortunately the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year,” Shaik explained. “It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an angel.”

“But I’m sure in the future something will happen which I’m pretty sure about,” she added. “I’m sure they’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it’s the best show in the world.” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW]

Shaik first strutted her stuff on the catwalk for the underwear company in 2011. She returned again in 2012, 2014, 2015 and once again last year when it was held in New York City.

It all comes after the New York Times reported in May a leaked email from Leslie Wexner, who is the chief executive of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, L Brands. The internal email reportedly stated that there were lots of changes underway for the company, including that the annual underwear show reportedly would no longer be on network television.

“Fashion is a business of change. We must evolve and change to grow,” Wexner wrote. “With that in mind, we have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.”

“Going forward we don’t believe network television is the right fit,” he added. “In 2019 and beyond, we’re focusing on developing exciting and dynamic content and a new kind of event—delivered to our customers on platforms that she’s glued to… and in ways that will push the boundaries of fashion in the global digital age.”

The Daily Caller reached out to lingerie company to get a comment about whether the show had been cancelled, but did not get a response back by publishing time.

This story is developing…