The 2020 Candidate Most Likely To Kneel During The National Anthem

The second round of 2020 Democrat debates is upon us, and there’s one question on everyone’s mind: who’s going to kneel during the national anthem?

Based on the early odds, Beto O’Rourke and Jay Inslee are the frontrunners, even though Inslee doesn’t take the stage until Wednesday night.

Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc are here to run down the odds and break down the story lines heading into night one.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!