Majority Supports Requiring Doctors To Care For Babies Born Alive In Botched Abortions, Poll Shows

The vast majority of likely voters support requiring doctors to provide medical care for babies who are born alive during botched abortions, according to a poll released Monday.

The poll, which was published by the activist arm of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, found that 76% of those surveyed support such a requirement.

“Our polling shows that the Democratic party is out of step with American voters and the values that have made this country great,” Heritage Action for America Executive Director Tim Chapman told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Chapman said that voters in the survey largely opposed government enforcement of extreme, “politically correct ideas.” (RELATED: Democratic Candidates Hint At Support For Unlimited Abortion Access)

“As we made the details of liberal policies clear, they became even less popular,” Chapman added, pointing out that Democratic candidates have rejected the idea of requiring doctors to provide medical care to infants who survive abortions “again and again.”

Chapman told the DCNF that the high percentage of Americans who support protecting babies born alive does not suprise him.

“If anything, it seems low,” he told the DCNF. “The American people know that providing healthcare to infants who survive an abortion is basic human decency.”

Chapman said that the results confirm what Heritage Action has found in all of their polling, that “specificity on policy plays to the advantage of conservatives, while generalities and sloganeering are the domain of the left.”

The poll also found that 46% of those surveyed said they considered themselves pro-life, while 48 % said they considered themselves pro-choice. Similarly, 45% of those surveyed said that they believe abortion should “illegal in most cases,” but with “some exceptions.”

Heritage Action conducted the poll with Basswood Research from June 3 to 6 and polled 1,200 likely voters nationwide and had a margin of error of 2.83 percentage points.

