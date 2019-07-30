What’s In Area 51? Over A Million People Plan To Force Their Way In

The “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” Facebook group has more than 2 million people who have pledged to storm the military base, and alleged alien holding center, September 20.

The group’s description says that participants are planning to do the “Naruto run” to evade gunfire while storming the base, referring to an animated character’s distinctive run from a Japanese cartoon.

We asked people in Washington, D.C., what they thought about the plans to invade Area 51. Join the Daily Caller News Foundation as they explore this strange new movement.

