Baker Mayfield Has Disgusting Mustache. Should Browns Fans Be Concerned?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has a new look going into the 2019 season.

The Oklahoma Heisman winner and young NFL passer for some unknown reason shaved himself a mustache. (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Opens Cleveland Browns Training Camp With Incredible Throw To Odell Beckham Jr.)

This isn’t any ordinary mustache you might expect to see on a rancher or cowboy. This one looks like it belongs on warning signs. It’s got pre-crime written all over it.

Watch the video from Greedy Williams below.

Playoff quality stache and we’re not even to the preseason @bakermayfield (via @Greedy) pic.twitter.com/7RfPe1G0L2 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) July 29, 2019

This is what happens when a man gets married. All of a sudden, he’s got nobody left to impress so he starts doing stuff like this and rocking awful facial hair.

I’m not against having a great mustache. I’ve had them briefly in the past. You can say everything you need to without saying anything at all with a great stache.

However, this one from Mayfield is a bit triggering. It looks like it was grown by a 14-year-old. There’s nothing worse than trying to grow some great facial hair and failing. I believe that’s where we find ourselves at right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Jul 22, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

The vets on the team need to sit him down, and have a long talk with their starting quarterback. You can’t have the leader of the team looking like he just walked off the set of a 1970s porno.

You just can’t let it happen!

If this is the kind of energy the Browns are taking into 2019, then they’re screwed. I know I rag on them pretty regularly because they get praised for doing nothing. Hand up. I’ll own it, but this should have fans everywhere concerned.

That’s not the stache of a winner. It’s just not.