Bernie Accuses Jake Tapper Of Using ‘Republican Talking Points’

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders accused CNN debate moderator Jake Tapper of relying on “Republican talking points” to present questions about health care policy.

Tapper brought up the concern that many have voiced about Medicare for all — that there were Americans who might not be happy about no longer having the option to keep their private insurance, and Sanders fired back immediately.

WATCH:

“Let me clear up one thing,” Sanders said. “If people talk about having insurance, there are millions of people who have insurance that can’t go to the doctor and when they come out of the hospital, they go bankrupt. All right?”

The crowd cheered, and Sanders continued, “What I am talking about and others up here are talking about is no deductibles and no co-payments and Jake, your question is a Republican talking point.”

Sanders began the night on defense with regard to health care, responding to former Democratic Maryland Rep. John Delaney, who said that Medicare for all and never-ending promises of more “free stuff” were examples of “bad policy.”

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was also called out by Delaney early in the debate, jumped to Sanders’ defense on the topic.

WATCH: