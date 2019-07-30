We’ve Found The Best Acoustic Guitars You Can Buy

The acoustic guitar remains a classic, all-American musical instrument. Whether you’re a pro or a novice, you want a quality instrument that give you a great sound no matter what you’re strumming. We at the Daily Dealer have been looking around for the best guitars you can buy at a relatively inexpensive price point, and after doing our research we’ve decided on five great six-strings we think you should take a look at. Happy shopping and happy strumming!

Yamaha FS800

The Yamaha FS800, available for only $200, has a clean, traditional look and quality sound for both beginners and more advanced players, and for whatever genre of music you plan on rocking out to. It’s a relatively lithe instrument, but its slender design does not come at the price of a solid, built-to-last, balanced feel.

Fender Newporter Player

This well-reviewed guitar comes from the well-regarded Fender brand, and it’s built with the famous Fender body shape. It has a solid spruce top for dynamic range and a beautiful walnut fingerboard. As a plus, it’s undeniably stylish, coming in a variety of colors.

Orangewood Rey Grand Auditorium

You can buy this cutaway style acoustic guitar for $135. Made of gorgeous mahogany and equipped with Ernie Ball strings, it has both traditional beauty and excellent tone. And you can feel good buying it: for every ten guitars the company sells, one ukulele is donated to support music education.

