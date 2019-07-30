Bullock On Climate Change ‘Let’s Not Talk About Plans Written For Press Releases’

Democratic Montana Governor Steve Bullock pushed back on Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on climate change, one of the main issues the Democratic Party is running on.

Sanders initially said, “I get a little bit tired of Democrats afraid of big ideas. Republicans are not afraid of big ideas.”

In response, Bullock directly challenged Sanders, who strongly supports the Green New Deal, saying “…let’s actually have the scientists drive this. Let’s not just talk about plans that are written for press releases that will go nowhere else if we can’t even get a Republican to acknowledge that the climate is changing” when discussing this fueled topic. (RELATED: House Democrats Reveal Climate Change Agenda, Ding Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Socialists Climate Policies’)

Earlier this month, Bullock pushed forward an executive order on climate change in his state of Montana. As a result of this order, a council was created to provide insight on how to deal with climate change in the state of Montana. (RELATED: House Democrats Spread ‘Lies’ About Climate Change And Hurricanes, Scientists Say)

Sen. Sanders’ position has been very clear on climate change. He has said climate change is the single greatest issue facing our planet. He frequently points to science to appeal to his argument that climate change has been worsening over the years which has resulted in increasing temperatures, rising sea levels wildfires, droughts and many more.

Sanders has presented the Green New Deal in response to combating climate change which is a combination of climate change and economic proposals. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says Climate Change Is ‘Fueling’ The Immigration Crisis)