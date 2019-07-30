Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Is Reportedly Open To Changing Team Name And Logo

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is already planning to introduce a new arena in 2024, but ownership is also open to making some alterations to the team’s logo and name, according to the LA Times.

The Clippers have always been the little brother to the Lakers, but with former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer now at the helm instead of Donald Sterling, the Clippers have their sights set on the future of LA. After adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers and Lakers are projected to battle it out to win the West, a battle all of us look forward to seeing.

Last week Ballmer introduced the dynamic duo, showcasing extreme excitement and even forcing several media members to awkwardly stand up. (RELATED: Clippers Celebrate Kawhi Leonard Signing With Awesome Twitter Video)

It’s safe to say Steve Ballmer is happy to have Kawhi & Paul George on the @LAClippers! ???? pic.twitter.com/dJ6mAhy40h — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 24, 2019

A new logo and name would be interesting as it could start a new era of winning for the LA team. Say what you will about Ballmer’s awkward outbursts, it seems he is focused on one thing for the team – winning.

I love Ballmer and I think what he’s doing for the Clippers is exactly what the team needs. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I would much rather have an owner who is excited and involved in the team’s success instead of someone who is just focused on revenue and money.

The debate about changing the team’s name and logo will overtake Clippers fans as the closer they come to their brand-new venue.

Nobody: Steve Ballmer at a news conference: pic.twitter.com/vPKwdAoWsv — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) July 24, 2019

As annoying as the Lakers are, I can honestly say Clippers domination in the city would be much more fun. That franchise has suffered so much heartbreak and they finally deserve to be on top.

If it means seeing more of that seal clapping Ballmer guy, I’m all for it.