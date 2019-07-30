Navigating Instagram And Learning Proper Protocol Hasn’t Been Easy

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m several days into joining the Instagram world, and it hasn’t been all sunshine and roses.

As you all know, I made the plunge into the world of Insta last week in order provide you guys with some behind the scenes looks and fun video content. I did it to provide for the fans. You can check out the whole thing here. (RELATED: I Finally Agreed To Make An Instagram, And The Reason Why Is All About ‘Smoke Break’)

View this post on Instagram felt cute, might delete later A post shared by David Hookstead (@david_hookstead) on Jul 25, 2019 at 12:10pm PDT

What has happened since has been a whirlwind. It turns out Instagram isn’t just as simple as posting a photo.

I thought all I had to do was upload one from my phone, hit the share button and everything would be fine. Turns out, there’s a hell of a lot more than goes into it than that.

It’s not nearly that effortless, which is what I had been led to believe.

There’s about a billion different filters, I’m being told I need to post more thirst traps, I’ve been taught you can only post at certain times and you can only post certain things when it comes to stories and then actual posts.

I’m a simple man. I represent the common man. I represent the guy who works 40 hours a week and wants to drink a beer on the weekend. I understand play action passes. I don’t know anything about the necessary filter to make my eyes pop. That’s not me being humble. That’s me just telling the truth.

The whole idea here was for me to start the Instagram so that you guys could see what goes into the process of “being David Hookstead.”

I’m learning this is now damn near scientific.

Also, I was led to believe I could soon start direct messaging models left and right. I was told it would be like shooting fish in a barrel.

I’ve had exactly zero models DM me. Not a single one. Despite all my fire posts (which my co-workers seem to be far from impressed with), I still haven’t had a single V.S. Angel hit me up.

For something that’s supposed to so easy, I sure appear to be struggling. For a task I expected to be so simple, I’m not exactly flourishing.

My critics are probably hoping I give up. A weaker man probably would. Luckily for all of you, I’m not a weak man.

This is where we buckle down, learn the playbook, watch tape, learn the offense, study the defense and get great at what we’re doing.

A weaker man would have already packed it all up. I’m just digging in deeper.

I’ve got some extremely fun stuff coming your way. We’ve got a major college football project we’re working on right now, and my Instagram (@david_hookstead) will give you guys all an inside look.

Will the models come? To paraphrase “Field of Dreams,” if we build it, the models will eventually walk off of the runway right into my DMs.

Outside of the college football project, we also have a lot more fun stuff coming your way. Make sure to be following me and the main page for all the action.

I’m so excited to be taking this ride with you, even if I don’t really know what I’m doing right now.