Delaney Uses Opening Statement To Rip Progressives For Promising ‘Free Things’

Former Democratic Maryland Rep. John Delaney came out swinging against his own party in his opening statement at Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate.

Delaney called out both independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren by name, calling ideas like Medicare For All examples of “bad policy.”

WATCH:

“Folks, we have a choice,” Delaney began. “We can go down the road that Senator Sanders and Senator Warren want to take us with bad policies like Medicare for all, free everything, and impossible promises that will turn off independent voters and get Trump reelected.”

Delaney went on to argue that more moderate policies were the way to win, saying that the way to “win the White House” was to create a new health care plan that would make sure everyone was covered but still give them choices. (RELATED: Everything You Need To Know: Follow The CNN Democratic Primary Debate With Daily Caller’s Live Blog)

“I’m the product of the American Dream. I believe in it. I’m the grandson of immigrants, the son of a construction worker,” Delaney concluded. “My wife April and I have four amazing daughters. I was the youngest CEO in the history of New York Stock Exchange, creates thousands of Jobs and everything issued in Congress. That’s the type of background and my platform is about real solutions, not impossible promises that can beat Trump and govern.”