Here’s Who Got The Most Speaking Time During The Debate

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren dominated the debate stage Tuesday night, getting more speaking time than any other candidate with 18 minutes and 33 seconds.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came in a close second with 17 minutes, 45 seconds of speaking time during the first night of the second round of Democratic debates in Detroit, according to The New York Times.

Former Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper came in last with 8 minutes, 49 seconds of speaking time. The debate lasted for more than two hours.

Here is a complete list of the totals:

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren: 18:33

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders: 17:45

Democratic South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg: 14:07

Democratic Montana Gov. Steve Bullock: 10:59

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke: 10:58

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar: 10:49

Former Democratic Maryland Rep. John Delaney: 10:31

Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan: 9:47

Author Marianne Williamson: 8:52

Former Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper: 8:49

The numbers make sense, as Warren and Sanders were the highest-polling candidates on the stage. However, they still trail former Vice President Joe Biden, the current front runner. Biden is polling nearly 16 points above Sanders and 18 above Warren, according to the RealClear Poltics poll average Tuesday. (RELATED: Low-Polling Democrat Challenges Bernie Sanders On Medicare For All: ‘Why Do We Gotta Be The Party Of Taking Something Away?’)

Sanders may have gotten the most speaking time but much of the time he was on the defensive, not the offensive. His Medicare for all plan defined the Democratic talking points on health care as his rivals either touted their support for his plan or picked it apart.

Sanders came in third in speaking time during the last round of Democratic debates in Miami in June. He trailed Biden and Harris, neither of whom were on the debate stage Tuesday.

