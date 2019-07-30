Elizabeth Warren Throws Down With Delaney Over ‘Impossible Promises’

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren fired back at former Democratic Maryland Rep. John Delaney during Tuesday’s debate over his claims that some of her promises were impossible.

Delaney, who targeted both Warren and independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during his opening statement, argued that Medicare for all and other progressive policies amounted to “impossible promises” for “more free stuff.”

He took that a step further midway through the debate, saying, “We run on real solutions, not impossible promises. When we run on things that are workable, not fairy tale Economics, look at the story of Detroit, this amazing city that we’re in. This city is turning around because the government and the private sector are working well together.” He continued, “That has to be our model going forward. We need to encourage collaboration between the government, the private sector and the nonprofit sector, and focus on those kitchen table, pocketbook issues that matter to hard-working Americans.”

Warren took the gloves off then, saying she didn’t understand why anyone would “go through the trouble of running for president” if all they were going to do was talk about what wasn’t possible. (RELATED: Everything You Need To Know: Follow The CNN Democratic Primary Debate With Daily Caller’s Live Blog)

“I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running to be President of the United States to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” Warren shot back. “I don’t get it. Our biggest problem in Washington is corruption. It is giant corporations that have taken our government and that are holding it by the throat, and we need to have the courage to fight back against that and until we’re ready to do that, it’s just more of the same. Well, I’m ready to get in this fight. I’m ready to win this fight.”

Warren followed her applause line with a tweet repeating her point.

