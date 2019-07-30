Boxer Errol Spence Jr. Spends $400,000 On Diamond Chain

Boxer Errol Spence Jr. dropped a ton of money on a diamond chain.
TMZ reported the following details on the chain Monday:
The pendant (worth around $150k on its own) is made with 55 carats of VS1 diamonds on white and rose gold while the infinity link Cuban chain (valued around $250k) has 60 carats of VS1 diamonds on 1000 grams of rose gold.
Add that all up and you get a whoppin’ $400k!!
The chain is downright one of the most absurd things I've ever seen. Take a look at it below.
View this post on Instagram
Look, I’m not the kind of person who tells another man how to spend his money, but I’m not sure dropping $400,000 on a chain is a smart investment.
I’m not exactly Warren Buffett, but I’m pretty sure jewelry isn’t often recommended from most financial advisors as a safe bet for your money.
View this post on Instagram
Why would you spend your money on a chain over investing in the market or buying up real estate?
To me, it’s an easy choice of what to do. I don’t care how much money I have. There’s a zero percent chance I ever drop cash on a chain.
I could be worth a billion dollars. It wouldn’t make a difference.
Don’t buy stuff that doesn’t return value. It’s simple, my friends. Yet, Spence apparently never learned that lesson because buying a chain hardly has a great ROI.
Be smart with your money, folks. Otherwise, you’ll quickly part ways with it.