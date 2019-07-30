False Jim Jordan Quote Goes Viral After Fooling Prominent Liberals

A fake quote attributed to Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan went viral on Twitter after fooling prominent liberals.

“While Obama and Biden were cowering in fear on Air Force 1, Mr. Trump was on the ground with first responders searching for survivors and pulling people to safety” after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, comedy writer Dan Lyons quoted Jordan saying in a Monday evening tweet.

Lyons admitted Tuesday he made the quote up as a “prank” — after it went viral.

“Of course this isn’t true. But the response to this tweet speaks volumes about the Orwellian nightmare world we now inhabit,” he added. (RELATED: Time Magazine Columnist’s Trump Quote Went Viral — Then He Admitted He Made It Up)

The phrase “Obama and Biden” was among Twitter’s national trending topics Tuesday, apparently as a result of people falling for the fake quote.

Washington Free Beacon writer Alex Griswold compiled a list of people, including USA Today national correspondent Lindsay Schnell, left-wing activist Scott Dworkin, Princeton University professor Kevin Kruse and former Democratic congressional candidate Pam Keith, among others, who fell for the fake quote.

I’m going to give this guy credit and say this was intended as satire, but hoo boy are Resistance galaxy brains falling for it https://t.co/LW5AUAUAVt — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 30, 2019

This is just the blue checkmarks. For every one of those, you’ve got about a dozen more unverified users getting hundreds of retweets. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 30, 2019

“In my defense, [Jordan] does say a lot of ridiculous things,” Kruse wrote on Twitter, admitting he got duped.

The viral fake quote was reminiscent of a similar episode in May, when Time Magazine columnist Ian Bremmer tweeted a fake quote from President Donald Trump about North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Bremmer’s fake quote quickly went viral, before he admitted he made it up.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.