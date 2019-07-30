Editorial

Florida State’s Football Team Deletes Bizarre Tweet Counting Down Days Until The Season Starts

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 06: Florida State Seminoles celebrate a touchdown by Nyqwan Murray #8 of the Florida State Seminoles in the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Florida State’s football program had to delete a bizarre tweet.

A tweet sent Monday counting down the days to the start of the season was taken down either late last night or early this morning.

Why was it taken down? Well, I imagine it was deleted because it made no sense. Teams often tweet out jersey numbers to count down the days. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

The photo had a player wearing number 15 and then number 4 off to the side. No matter how you read the tweet, none of the numbers are close. Take a look at a screenshot of the tweet below.

What the hell is wrong with the Seminoles? Their program is pretty much a straight up disaster at this point, and there’s no other way to spin it.

They’re not good on the field, they’re tweeting nonsense and it doesn’t look like they’ll be returning to relevancy anytime soon.

How did it all go so wrong? They are only a few years removed from a national title. Now, they’re a raging joke.

 

Until we can figure out what happened to FSU, we might just have to shut the whole thing down. You hate to do it!

Hate to do it, but we don’t have a choice! We just can’t let a program that once had so much pride just descend into anarchy.

 

However, it’s not all bad for the Seminoles! They have former Wisconsin starter Alex Hornibrook on the roster! If Hornibrook can’t turn it around after leaving the Badgers, then it might actually be time to abandon ship.

It’s like the Titanic, but on social media. I’m not enjoying watching it, but I just can’t look away at this point.