Florida State’s Football Team Deletes Bizarre Tweet Counting Down Days Until The Season Starts

Florida State’s football program had to delete a bizarre tweet.

A tweet sent Monday counting down the days to the start of the season was taken down either late last night or early this morning.

Why was it taken down? Well, I imagine it was deleted because it made no sense. Teams often tweet out jersey numbers to count down the days. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

The photo had a player wearing number 15 and then number 4 off to the side. No matter how you read the tweet, none of the numbers are close. Take a look at a screenshot of the tweet below.

Let’s see how things are going across college football! *checks Twitter* I see nothing has changed at Florida State pic.twitter.com/Kr6szD50LF — Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) July 29, 2019

What the hell is wrong with the Seminoles? Their program is pretty much a straight up disaster at this point, and there’s no other way to spin it.

They’re not good on the field, they’re tweeting nonsense and it doesn’t look like they’ll be returning to relevancy anytime soon.

How did it all go so wrong? They are only a few years removed from a national title. Now, they’re a raging joke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Jul 26, 2019 at 7:27am PDT

Until we can figure out what happened to FSU, we might just have to shut the whole thing down. You hate to do it!

Hate to do it, but we don’t have a choice! We just can’t let a program that once had so much pride just descend into anarchy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Jul 28, 2019 at 8:10am PDT

However, it’s not all bad for the Seminoles! They have former Wisconsin starter Alex Hornibrook on the roster! If Hornibrook can’t turn it around after leaving the Badgers, then it might actually be time to abandon ship.

It’s like the Titanic, but on social media. I’m not enjoying watching it, but I just can’t look away at this point.