Oddsmakers Have Graham Mertz, Jack Coan Tied On The Betting Line To Start At QB For Wisconsin

Oddsmakers have Graham Mertz and Jack Coan tied right now to win the starting quarterback job for the Wisconsin Badgers.

As of this moment, Jack Coan and Graham Mertz are both at -120, according to odds from SportsBettingAG tweeted by Barrett Sallee on Tuesday. (RELATED: Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB)

This is very interesting. It’s the latest sign that absolutely nobody has any idea who will be the starting quarterback when the Badgers take the field August 30 against South Florida.

I don’t know, you don’t know and there’s a very real chance Paul Chryst doesn’t even know yet. It’s clear the oddsmakers also damn sure don’t know.

All we know for sure is the eyes of the college football world are upon Coan and Mertz as they prepare to battle it out for the starting job. (RELATED: Alabama And Wisconsin Schedule Home And Home Football Series For 2024, 2025)

If you asked me right now to put money on the table for who takes the first snap against USF, I’d put my money on Coan getting the first snap.

He started several games last year, he’s a solid player and Chryst might want to ease Mertz in. Given Coan’s workload in the spring, I’d bet he takes the first snap against the Bulls.

However, I’d be absolutely shocked if we also don’t see Mertz get several snaps in the opener. If he enters the game and balls out, that could put an end to the quarterback competition right on the spot.

I’d be absolutely stunned if we only see one QB play in the opener.

Tune in August 30 to find out who will be slinging the ball for the Badgers against USF to start the season. It’s going to be a fun game.