Country Singer Granger Smith’s Wife Reading Self-Help Book Following Loss Of Son In Tragic Accident

Country superstar Granger Smith’s wife revealed that she’s been reading a self-help book to help her deal with the loss of her 3-year-old son, who was killed in an accidental drowning.

Amber, wife of the 39-year-old country singer shared a post on Instagram quoting from Sherri Burgess’ “Bronner: A Journey to Understand” as she finds a way to deal with the loss her child who was killed in a tragic accident last month at their home,” per Page Six in a piece published Tuesday.(RELATED: Country Stars Remember Las Vegas Victims During CMT Awards)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Smith (@amberemilysmith) on Jul 29, 2019 at 6:42pm PDT

“‘Suffering produces in us endurance and character and hope. It steadies us in our faith and deepens its roots in order that we may be able to weather any storm. It makes us reach forward to greater things than we can see right now, but that we know for sure not only exist, but will be ours at the last.’ Excerpt from the book Bronner by @momgirl777 ,'” the “Backroad song” hitmaker’s wife wrote. (RELATED: Why, 2017?! Celebrities We Have Lost This Year [SLIDESHOW])

“This book is magic,” she added. “After dinner drive and walk to the lake. The smiles on these faces are some of the brightest lights in the dark.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Smith (@amberemilysmith) on Jul 1, 2019 at 8:15am PDT

As previously reported, Amber recently announced that they had saved the lives of two other people after their son’s death through organ donation.

“I’ve always known I wanted to be a donor if anything were to ever happen to me. I just felt that if I had viable organs, why would I go into the ground with them? My spirit would be in Heaven, so why not save a life if I could? Never in a million years did I think I would be making that decision for my baby,” Smith’s wife shared in a post on Instagram, per Fox News.

“His body is perfect, his organs are perfect, we had to do something,” she added. “There are so many people waiting for an organ to save their lives. The doctors said donation was quite a process. We would have to search for viable recipients and it could take days.”

Smith continued, “Granger and I held each other and cried. We got the letter that our tiny, red-headed hero gave life to 2 adults. A 49-year old woman and a 53-year old man.”

Granger and Amber are also parents to a 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.