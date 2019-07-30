Hannah Brown Admits She Actually Had Sex 4 Times In The Windmill During ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

“Bachelorette” Hannah Brown clarified exactly how many times she had sex with Pilot Pete in the infamous windmill on Monday’s “Bachelorette” finale.

After eliminating Pete from the show during the first part of the “Bachelorette” finale, Brown took the time to straighten out exactly what went down in the fantasy suite, according to a report published by the New York Post.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” Brown told the audience after her reunion with Peter. “I did say there’s something that Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times.”

Brown previously had told since-eliminated contestant Luke P. that she had sex with one of the contestants twice in a windmill. Now, we’re finding out it was actually four times. She told this to the studio audience and Peter’s parents. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette: Men Tell All’ Hits Highest Ratings In The Past Four Years)

The moment was a nice and funny move away from the intense reunion between Pete and Brown.

This season saw an unprecedented discussion regarding the sex life of the lead, specifically her sexual relationships with each contestant. We never see them discuss exactly what goes down in the fantasy suites, so to know she didn’t have sex with Tyler C. but had sex with Pete four times is so much information.

Bachelors and bachelorettes should be more open about their sex lives on the show because I think it’s relatable to viewers and connects them better with the show.